Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in November

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Trading Up 3.5 %

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile

OTCMKTS ADLRF opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

