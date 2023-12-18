Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Sells C$7,725,000.00 in Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) Director Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total value of C$7,725,000.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.6 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$49.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 12 month low of C$36.90 and a 12 month high of C$52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

