Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 22.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

