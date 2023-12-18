Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, October 9th. William Blair began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alteryx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.14.

AYX opened at $48.04 on Friday. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

