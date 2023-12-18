Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.6 %

Amdocs stock opened at $85.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 106.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

