Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $165.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.36 and its 200-day moving average is $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $165.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

