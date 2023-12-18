América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $22.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth $4,247,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 8.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,540,000 after buying an additional 114,281 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in América Móvil by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 874,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 117,008 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMX opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

