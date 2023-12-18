American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

American Aires Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. American Aires has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

About American Aires

Featured Stories

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

