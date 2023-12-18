American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMH. UBS Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

