American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $131.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.25.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

