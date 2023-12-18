Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target at C$22.69

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.69.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AP.UN. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
