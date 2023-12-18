Analysts Set Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT at $6.00

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.57 million, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $114.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

