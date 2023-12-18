Analysts Set Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT at $6.00

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
View Our Latest Report on Brilliant Earth Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.57 million, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $114.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brilliant Earth Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.