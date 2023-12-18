Analysts Set Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) PT at $197.36

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on COR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Cencora alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $200.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora has a one year low of $147.48 and a one year high of $205.83.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $5,053,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,027,481.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,370,672 shares of company stock worth $267,704,230. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 321.2% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 262.1% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.