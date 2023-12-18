Analysts Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) PT at C$3.79

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHR shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$2.55 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$4.04. The company has a market cap of C$494.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.61.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$447.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.03 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

