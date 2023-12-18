Analysts Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target at $4.00

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,212.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in fuboTV by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 97,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 154,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57,001 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $983.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.32.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.51 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 28.92% and a negative return on equity of 75.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that fuboTV will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

