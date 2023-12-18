Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price at $86.58

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

HOLX stock opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 35.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,080,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 283,241 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Hologic by 11.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hologic by 237.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth $863,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

