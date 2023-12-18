Analysts Set K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT at C$9.94

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

