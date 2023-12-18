Analysts Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) PT at GBX 6,925

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,925 ($86.93).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,350 ($92.27) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

NEXT stock opened at GBX 8,110 ($101.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,425.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 5,468 ($68.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,286 ($104.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,477.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,111.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is 3,601.40%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

