Analysts Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) PT at $198.09

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.35.

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $221.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $223.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.04. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $576,206.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,803,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,973 shares of company stock valued at $25,303,515 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.