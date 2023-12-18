Analyzing Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) and Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alibaba Group and Temple & Webster Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $126.49 billion 1.49 $10.60 billion $7.22 10.32 Temple & Webster Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Temple & Webster Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 2 13 1 2.94 Temple & Webster Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group and Temple & Webster Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alibaba Group currently has a consensus target price of $129.20, indicating a potential upside of 73.40%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Temple & Webster Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and Temple & Webster Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 14.49% 12.83% 8.13% Temple & Webster Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Temple & Webster Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao, a digital retail platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a retail platform for groceries and fresh goods; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database, big data, and IoT services; and hardware, software license, software installation, and application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Quark, a platform for information search, storage, and consumption; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products. Temple & Webster Group Ltd was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in St Peters, Australia.

