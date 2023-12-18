Analyzing Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Banner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 20.60% 11.11% 1.12% Banner 26.88% 14.15% 1.37%

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Citizens & Northern pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banner has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Citizens & Northern and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 1 0 0 2.00 Banner 0 1 3 0 2.75

Citizens & Northern presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.00%. Banner has a consensus target price of $56.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.35%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banner is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Banner’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $117.06 million 2.95 $26.62 million $1.79 12.61 Banner $637.79 million 2.90 $195.38 million $5.67 9.50

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banner beats Citizens & Northern on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It provides wealth management services, such as retirement planning, estate planning, estate settlements, and asset management services; and insurance products through broker-dealer, which includes mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents, as well as offers reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

