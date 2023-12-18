Analyzing Hywin (HYW) & Its Rivals

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) is one of 77 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hywin to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Hywin has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hywin’s peers have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 84.6% of Hywin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A Hywin Competitors 648 3177 3342 128 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hywin and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 0.86%. Given Hywin’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hywin has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hywin and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $2.09 billion $18.71 million N/A Hywin Competitors $1.90 billion $155.34 million 16.64

Hywin has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A Hywin Competitors 15.37% 137.28% 8.83%

Summary

Hywin peers beat Hywin on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products. It also offers public market investment products, including money market funds, such as government bonds, central bank bills, term and certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond funds comprising government, corporate, and convertible bonds, as well as other traded debt instruments; and equities and multi-strategy funds. In addition, the company provides individual whole life insurance, individual term life insurance, universal life insurance, individual health insurance, and annuity insurance products, as well as critical illness insurance, including personal accident insurance products. Further, it manages and distributes various private funds to professional investors; offers discretionary and advisory mandates to ultra-high-net-worth clients; rents and manages properties; and provides residential property investment services, including client referrals to overseas and charge property developers. Additionally, the company provides healthcare solutions, such as medical examinations, chronic disease management, immune system enhancement, and anti-aging solutions, as well as mild aesthetic medicines; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services to asset management service and financial product providers. Hywin Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

