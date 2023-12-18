Analyzing Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) & EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPF – Get Free Report) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of EHang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Electronics and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Electronics N/A N/A N/A EHang -445.88% -235.31% -60.56%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EHang $6.43 million 159.39 -$47.59 million ($0.82) -21.46

This table compares Ultra Electronics and EHang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ultra Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EHang.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ultra Electronics and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00

EHang has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.30%. Given EHang’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Ultra Electronics.

Summary

EHang beats Ultra Electronics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications. The company also provides cutting-edge tactical radios, tactical networking technologies, and satellite communications equipment for militaries; missile flight instrumentation, radio frequency microwave, electronic warfare, simulation and training, and tactical radio frequency solutions and test systems; command, control, and intelligence solutions; and cyber security solutions. In addition, it offers mission- and safety-critical products and systems; manned and unmanned vehicle systems and equipment; ballistic identification; tool mark examination; and forensic analysis system solutions, as well as optical imagery systems, safety sensors, and instrumentation and control systems. The company operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland Europe, and internationally. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.