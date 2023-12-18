Analyzing Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) & Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats 8.78% -19.99% 4.69% Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 4 5 0 2.56 Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vivid Seats and Falcon’s Beyond Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vivid Seats currently has a consensus price target of $10.06, indicating a potential upside of 53.99%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivid Seats and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats $679.57 million 1.89 $28.66 million $0.55 11.87 Falcon’s Beyond Global $22.67 million 74.25 N/A N/A N/A

Vivid Seats has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc. operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates themed entertainment resorts and theme parks. Further, it engages in the production, development, and licensing of proprietary narrative, story-driven intellection property and third-party partnered brands through multiple media and consumer products channels. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

