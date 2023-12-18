Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.86.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
TSE:AND opened at C$39.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$775.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$36.76 and a 52-week high of C$53.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.46.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.11). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of C$156.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7781278 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
