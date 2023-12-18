Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $10.98 on Monday. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.
About Anhui Conch Cement
