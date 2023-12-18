Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $310.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.46. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.42.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

