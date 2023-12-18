Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Citigroup

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.07.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,209 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after buying an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $54,164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,206,000 after buying an additional 852,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,194,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.