Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $154.04 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.13.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

