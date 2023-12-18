ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,008,600 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 6,613,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.5 days.

ARC Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 28.52%.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

About ARC Resources

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

