Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Arcellx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Arcellx by 21.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Arcellx by 2.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arcellx by 5.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arcellx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Price Performance

ACLX stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACLX

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.