Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 19th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARKR opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $19.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

