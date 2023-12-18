Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on AIP shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 19,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $92,983.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,230 shares of company stock valued at $392,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Arteris by 89.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 51.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIP stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. Arteris has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $214.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

