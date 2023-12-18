Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Price Performance

AINC opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.82. Ashford has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

