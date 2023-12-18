Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $93.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 338.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASH opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $112.71.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.09%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

