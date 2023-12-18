ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 6.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the third quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in ASML by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,670,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $752.96 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The firm has a market cap of $297.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $651.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $666.37.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.