Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

ASB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,972 shares of company stock worth $915,203 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ASB opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

