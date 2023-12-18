Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) versus Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Assura and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Assura alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assura N/A N/A N/A Ventas 0.11% 0.05% 0.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assura and Ventas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assura N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ventas $4.38 billion 4.53 -$47.45 million $0.01 4,935.00

Analyst Recommendations

Assura has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ventas.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Assura and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assura 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ventas 0 3 8 0 2.73

Assura presently has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14,529.63%. Ventas has a consensus price target of $50.62, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Assura’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Assura is more favorable than Ventas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ventas beats Assura on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assura

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion. At Assura, we BUILD for health. Assura builds better spaces for people and places, invests in skills and inspires new ways of working, and unlocks the power of design and innovation to deliver lasting impact for communities – aiming for six million people to have benefitted from improvements to and through its healthcare buildings by 2026. Assura is leading for a sustainable future, targeting net zero carbon across its portfolio by 2040.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.