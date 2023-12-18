Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 7.8% in November

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 94.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

