Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PGX opened at $11.57 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

