Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 415.0 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $7.56 on Monday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

