Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Up 8.2% in November

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $242.29 on Monday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $243.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $4,597,157. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

