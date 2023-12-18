AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 26.3% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Argus increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,628.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,601.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,528.50. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.