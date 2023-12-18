Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Avalon stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

