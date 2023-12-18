Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $207.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.25.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $197.78 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

