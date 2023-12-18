Avondale Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $100.90 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.49. The company has a market capitalization of $399.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

