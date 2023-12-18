Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives $146.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Badger Meter Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 43.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $123,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter stock opened at $152.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $103.93 and a 52-week high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.