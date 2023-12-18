Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OZK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Bank OZK by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

