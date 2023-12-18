Bari A. Harlam Sells 51,742 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) Director Bari A. Harlam sold 51,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $16,040.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,982.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATER stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.88. Aterian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 74.85% and a negative net margin of 52.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aterian by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 375,488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aterian by 2,675.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 349,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aterian by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 340,354 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

