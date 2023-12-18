Bari A. Harlam Sells 51,742 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATERGet Free Report) Director Bari A. Harlam sold 51,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $16,040.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,982.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aterian Price Performance

ATER stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.88. Aterian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATERGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 74.85% and a negative net margin of 52.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aterian

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aterian by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 375,488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aterian by 2,675.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 349,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aterian by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 340,354 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aterian

(Get Free Report)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER)

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.