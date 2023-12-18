Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 377 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $37,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $134.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average is $117.65.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

